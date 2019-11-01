2019/11/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 1, 2019

— a Deaf Chamber of Commerce

There was an announcement today that the National Deaf

Chamber of Commerce has named its own board of directors.

This is interesting because according to the press

release, this group was formed a year ago, but nary

a word about until just today. There have been

quite a few efforts in the past to promote interests

of deaf-owned businesses. All such efforts got nowhere.

A big reason is that deaf owners are more

concerned with the survival of their own businesses

than to focus on promoting the interests of

other deaf-owned businesses (some of which may

compete against them). Is National Deaf

Chamber of Commerce supposed to be better than

these past numerous efforts by different groups?

(Gallaudet, NTID, NAD and others). Don’t know

but just stay tuned!

— the cop and the deaf car driving past him

There was a discussion on what is going to happen

if a deaf driver legally passes by a police

car on a highway? Even if the cop immediately

checks his computer and finds the deaf driver

is clean with no warrants against him, still

what is he going to do? Just ignore the deaf

driver or stop him for any imagined reason?

— happy or unhappy deaf students at hearing colleges

Are deaf students happy while attending hearing

colleges? Or are they unhappy? The National Deaf

Center wants to know of the feelings of these deaf

students. What is national Deaf Center? It is

funded by Federal Department of Education.

