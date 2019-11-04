2019/11/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 4, 2019

— FCC wants to get tough with rule-breakers

The FCC has proposed new rules regarding misconduct

by rule-breakers, meaning those that work with Deaf

Relay Services but break rules with it. Keep in mind

there was a big scandal with our Relay Services not

that too many years ago.

— famous deaf inventor’s deaf wife

Thomas A. Edison, who was deaf, was an inventor

that was well known over the years. Not too many

people also know that his second wife, Mina,

was also deaf. They both functioned as hearing

people, meaning not knowing ASL at all.

— AA reaches out to the deaf

Alcoholics Anonymous has put in captions in

its latest video, in an effort to reach out

to the deaf in need of assistance. For more

information, go to Access@aa.org

