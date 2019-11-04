2019/11/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 4, 2019
— FCC wants to get tough with rule-breakers
The FCC has proposed new rules regarding misconduct
by rule-breakers, meaning those that work with Deaf
Relay Services but break rules with it. Keep in mind
there was a big scandal with our Relay Services not
that too many years ago.
— famous deaf inventor’s deaf wife
Thomas A. Edison, who was deaf, was an inventor
that was well known over the years. Not too many
people also know that his second wife, Mina,
was also deaf. They both functioned as hearing
people, meaning not knowing ASL at all.
— AA reaches out to the deaf
Alcoholics Anonymous has put in captions in
its latest video, in an effort to reach out
to the deaf in need of assistance. For more
information, go to Access@aa.org
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
11/03/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/