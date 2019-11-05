2019/11/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 5, 2019

— boring but important

Deaf passengers on airflights want captions (or subtitles)

on inflight movies. Yet the airlines are pushing for captions

to inform deaf passengers on safety announcements. Not

a single word on inflight movies. Deaf passengeres just

have to select foreign movies because these carry

English subtitles. But what about American movies?

Sometimes deaf passengers are lucky; sometimes

not – during international flights.

— an angry comment about some restaurants

Some restaurants are not deaf-friendly. Even

when a deaf person points to the menu for

his dish choice, the waiter may not be

cooperative (no explanation of specials,

no query about meat being rare done or

medium done or well done, etc). An

activist said such restaurants has

walls for the deaf but doors for the

hearing – meaning deaf person cannot

go through the walls!

— 25 years to confess something

A deaf person denied his deafness for 25 years

until he finally gave up and confessed to a

hearing friend that he was deaf. 25 years?

No interpreters. No captions? No ADA

rules in his favor. Etc. Very sad.

