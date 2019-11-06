2019/11/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 6, 2019
— serious issue, toilet leaks that deaf can’t hear
DeafDigest is still bothered by a $5,000 water bill
because a deaf woman couldn’t “hear” the water leak.
Yes, an agency helped her with the bill but what about
other deaf people that deal with their own toilet
leaks? A google search said:
Drip 10 to 15 drops of food coloring into the toilet tank.
Wait 10 minutes. If colored water appears in the toilet
bowl, you have a leak.
Hope this works!
— supervisor recommended deaf employee, no luck
A deaf employee at a store was doing a great
job. His hearing supervisor recommended him for
a big job promotion. Unfortunately the supervisor
left his job. The new supervisor didn’t like
the deaf employee and refused to follow the
recommendation to promote him. The deaf employee
filed a job discrimination lawsuit and won.
— supervisor recommended deaf employee, no luck
A deaf employee at a store was doing a great
job. His hearing supervisor recommended him for
a big job promotion. Unfortunately the supervisor
left his job. The new supervisor didn’t like
the deaf employee and refused to follow the
recommendation to promote him. The deaf employee
filed a job discrimination lawsuit and won.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
11/03/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/