2019/11/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 6, 2019

— serious issue, toilet leaks that deaf can’t hear

DeafDigest is still bothered by a $5,000 water bill

because a deaf woman couldn’t “hear” the water leak.

Yes, an agency helped her with the bill but what about

other deaf people that deal with their own toilet

leaks? A google search said:

Drip 10 to 15 drops of food coloring into the toilet tank.

Wait 10 minutes. If colored water appears in the toilet

bowl, you have a leak.

Hope this works!

— supervisor recommended deaf employee, no luck

A deaf employee at a store was doing a great

job. His hearing supervisor recommended him for

a big job promotion. Unfortunately the supervisor

left his job. The new supervisor didn’t like

the deaf employee and refused to follow the

recommendation to promote him. The deaf employee

filed a job discrimination lawsuit and won.

