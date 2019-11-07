2019/11/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 7, 2019
— deaf worse or better than an illness
A deaf woman was interviewed by a newspaper.
She said said that her mother was more
upset about the daughter’s deafness than the
cancer the mother was suffering!
— a big issue with museums
Many museums only have captions at their small movie
theaters. But at exhibit windows, no captions – just
scripts for deaf to read. But many of these scripts
are so wordy and overwhelming that it is hard to
keep up with! This is what a museum administrator
said. Interpreters? Yes, but not that easy to
find and to get and to pay low rates.
— a Deaf Hoax
There was a story that a deaf player for a British
rugby team was hired to coach a hearing Portugal
national rugby team. It was a hoax that the deaf player
and the national Portugal rugby team did not
appreciate. How did that hoax come up in the first
place? No one knows!
