2019/11/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 7, 2019

— deaf worse or better than an illness

A deaf woman was interviewed by a newspaper.

She said said that her mother was more

upset about the daughter’s deafness than the

cancer the mother was suffering!

— a big issue with museums

Many museums only have captions at their small movie

theaters. But at exhibit windows, no captions – just

scripts for deaf to read. But many of these scripts

are so wordy and overwhelming that it is hard to

keep up with! This is what a museum administrator

said. Interpreters? Yes, but not that easy to

find and to get and to pay low rates.

— a Deaf Hoax

There was a story that a deaf player for a British

rugby team was hired to coach a hearing Portugal

national rugby team. It was a hoax that the deaf player

and the national Portugal rugby team did not

appreciate. How did that hoax come up in the first

place? No one knows!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/03/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/