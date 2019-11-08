2019/11/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 8, 2019

— importance of first responders in emergencies

There was a story of a weather disaster that

left the deaf abandoned for quite some time.

The first responders arrived, “knocked” on the

doors and left, thinking no one was there!

Didn’t happen in USA, but happened in Japan.

Yes, the Japanese local government authorities

weren’t too happy about it.

— refusing to show the presidential insult of Marlee Matlin

Mark Burnett is a TV producer, who is supposedly

close to the White House people, including the

president. Yet, when Marlee Matlin was insulted

by the president, producer Burnett refused to

release the video that supposedly showed it!

DeafDigest is not sure exactly what this means –

either to protect the president from his

uncalled for comment or to spare Marlee the

undeserved humiliation.

— to learn sign is to 100 percent accept the deaf

An activist said that if all hearing people learn

sign language they will 100 percent accept

the deaf in all phases of everyday life.

Really? What if the hearing person learns

signs and still hates the deaf?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/03/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/