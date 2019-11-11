2019/11/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 11, 2019
— wrong vocational choice
A vocational program for the deaf have been
training deaf students to become dental
technicians. Only one thing wrong –
it is just dental technican courses,
but no other courses in other vocational
fields the deaf may prefer – such as
auto body work, carpentry, brick laying,
etc. These students have no choice even
if they protest!
— Purdue is afraid of hearing students’ complaints
Purdue University is one of the nation’s best
universities. Yet, that university will side
with the hearing if there is a deaf vs hearing
issue. A group of deaf students asked the
professor to turn on captions on classroom
videos. The professor refused – as he was afraid
of getting hearing students, those that hate
captions, angry! Do not know why these deaf
students don’t make a legal issue out of it.
As a historical irony, Purdue’s first football
team, so many years ago, was coached by a
deaf man (himself a Gallaudet graduate).
— deafness not mentioned in deaf man’s successful life
An indie short film profiled the life of a deaf man,
but only one thing went wrong – it did not mention
his deafness. He functioned as a hearing person, who
did not use sign language, a fact that the producers
were easily able to cover up.
