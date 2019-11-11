2019/11/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 11, 2019

— wrong vocational choice

A vocational program for the deaf have been

training deaf students to become dental

technicians. Only one thing wrong –

it is just dental technican courses,

but no other courses in other vocational

fields the deaf may prefer – such as

auto body work, carpentry, brick laying,

etc. These students have no choice even

if they protest!

— Purdue is afraid of hearing students’ complaints

Purdue University is one of the nation’s best

universities. Yet, that university will side

with the hearing if there is a deaf vs hearing

issue. A group of deaf students asked the

professor to turn on captions on classroom

videos. The professor refused – as he was afraid

of getting hearing students, those that hate

captions, angry! Do not know why these deaf

students don’t make a legal issue out of it.

As a historical irony, Purdue’s first football

team, so many years ago, was coached by a

deaf man (himself a Gallaudet graduate).

— deafness not mentioned in deaf man’s successful life

An indie short film profiled the life of a deaf man,

but only one thing went wrong – it did not mention

his deafness. He functioned as a hearing person, who

did not use sign language, a fact that the producers

were easily able to cover up.

