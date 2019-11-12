2019/11/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 12, 2019

— a new word of the week

There is a new word by a newspaper columnist. It is

surdophobia which means hearing people that hate the

deaf or are afraid of the deaf. DeafDigest coined different

phrase few years ago – Deaf Phobia, and both mean

the same thing!

— cop doing right way or wrong way

There was a demonstration of what a cop is supposed to do

when he stops a deaf driver and is being told of his

deafness. The cop would then go back to his car

to get a special communications card. At this point,

did the cop tell the deaf driver, via gestures or

notes, to stay in the car for a few minutes? Or

is it the assumption that the deaf driver

understands what the cop is going to do?

— no response from the deaf community

An independent living center reached out to the

deaf community, asking for advice and feedback

on how to improve communications (interpreters,

captions, video devices, etc). The response

from the deaf community was zero. DeafDigest

is not sure what to make of it! This story

surfaced in a newspaper today.

