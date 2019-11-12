2019/11/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 12, 2019
— a new word of the week
There is a new word by a newspaper columnist. It is
surdophobia which means hearing people that hate the
deaf or are afraid of the deaf. DeafDigest coined different
phrase few years ago – Deaf Phobia, and both mean
the same thing!
— cop doing right way or wrong way
There was a demonstration of what a cop is supposed to do
when he stops a deaf driver and is being told of his
deafness. The cop would then go back to his car
to get a special communications card. At this point,
did the cop tell the deaf driver, via gestures or
notes, to stay in the car for a few minutes? Or
is it the assumption that the deaf driver
understands what the cop is going to do?
— no response from the deaf community
An independent living center reached out to the
deaf community, asking for advice and feedback
on how to improve communications (interpreters,
captions, video devices, etc). The response
from the deaf community was zero. DeafDigest
is not sure what to make of it! This story
surfaced in a newspaper today.
