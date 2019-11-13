2019/11/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 13, 2019

— seven text-to-911 messages in one month

Horry County is South Carolina’s fourth largest

county with population of nearly 333,000 people.

How many of these people are deaf and cannot

use voice telephones? Anyway the county said

their dispatch center received seven calls

in its’ first month of operation. How many

were from the deaf and how many were from

the hearing? No matter – the system is there

for these county residents.

— new app for deaf people that tour museums

There is a new app – called MUSEAI, which is

supposed to help the deaf enjoy touring the

museums. It pulls up information for each

exhibit window. It probably will work with

all major musuems, but not sure if it will

work with smaller museums.

— the deaf with the artist and the photographer

A deaf artist said that he looks at deaf hands first

before doing a painting of a deaf person. A

deaf photographer said he looks at deaf faces

first before taking the pictures. These two

different deaf perspectives!

