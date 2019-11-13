2019/11/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 13, 2019
— seven text-to-911 messages in one month
Horry County is South Carolina’s fourth largest
county with population of nearly 333,000 people.
How many of these people are deaf and cannot
use voice telephones? Anyway the county said
their dispatch center received seven calls
in its’ first month of operation. How many
were from the deaf and how many were from
the hearing? No matter – the system is there
for these county residents.
— new app for deaf people that tour museums
There is a new app – called MUSEAI, which is
supposed to help the deaf enjoy touring the
museums. It pulls up information for each
exhibit window. It probably will work with
all major musuems, but not sure if it will
work with smaller museums.
— the deaf with the artist and the photographer
A deaf artist said that he looks at deaf hands first
before doing a painting of a deaf person. A
deaf photographer said he looks at deaf faces
first before taking the pictures. These two
different deaf perspectives!
