2019/11/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 14, 2019

— a troubling comment by an interpreter

An interpeter made this troubling comment:

She said:

There are just more businesses not providing

deaf people with interpreters

The implication is that businesses, despite

knowing ADA, would just not provide

interpreters. This is just troubling.

— deaf play more complicated than hearing play

A deaf play can get more complicated than a

hearing play. With the hearing play, voice and

surtitles (depending on the theater) are

both used. But with professional deaf plays,

there are four factors – voiceovers, sign

language, captions and voice. And it is not

always perfect – missed lines for the deaf

and also missed lines for the hearing!

— important deaf man behind famous country singer

Dolly Parton is one of the world’s most famous

country singers. When she is on stage, she wears

different kinds of dresses. The person responsible

for setting up her dresses is Steve Summers.

He is deaf, but functions as a hearing person

and does not know ASL.

