2019/11/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 14, 2019
— a troubling comment by an interpreter
An interpeter made this troubling comment:
She said:
There are just more businesses not providing
deaf people with interpreters
The implication is that businesses, despite
knowing ADA, would just not provide
interpreters. This is just troubling.
— deaf play more complicated than hearing play
A deaf play can get more complicated than a
hearing play. With the hearing play, voice and
surtitles (depending on the theater) are
both used. But with professional deaf plays,
there are four factors – voiceovers, sign
language, captions and voice. And it is not
always perfect – missed lines for the deaf
and also missed lines for the hearing!
— important deaf man behind famous country singer
Dolly Parton is one of the world’s most famous
country singers. When she is on stage, she wears
different kinds of dresses. The person responsible
for setting up her dresses is Steve Summers.
He is deaf, but functions as a hearing person
and does not know ASL.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
11/10/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/