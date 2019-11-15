2019/11/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 15, 2019

— honoring the ultimate late-bloomer

Betty Bounds Evans, Austin, TX career deaf

woman, passed away recently. She was

remarkable if only for one reason – as the

ultimate late-bloomer. After graduating

from Gallaudet her goals were simple –

get married, start a family and enjoy

teaching the deaf in the classrooms.

Over the years she evolved and moved up

the ladder – director of a Gallaudet regional

center, as a corporate executive,

and lastly, as an assistant superintendent

of Texas School for the Deaf. She was

that ambitious and was willing to

relocate several times while attaining

her professional goals.

— A comment from Amazon, true or false

Amazon said it is one of the only tech

companies in USA to have full time

ASL interpreter. Is this true or

false? DeafDigest thinks this claim

is false.

— the deaf of Austin

A hearing person that uses ASL said that

Austin, TX has a deaf restaurant, a deaf

dog groomer and a deaf mechanic. How many

other American metro areas with large

deaf population could make this claim?

