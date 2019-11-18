2019/11/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 18, 2019

— Netflix features Coda Prince’s mother

Prince Philip does not have a good reputation

for he is well known for his senseless joking

and wisecracking. But his mother Princess Alice

of Battenberg was deaf. She had her own personal

issues. Netflix will be showing the story in

Season 3 of The Crown. Keep in mind the mother

certainly knew no sign language, growing up

in Greece.

— emergency drills fail the deaf

New Jersey Transit recently had an emergency drill,

and asked for several deaf volunteers to participate.

They said New Jersey Transit failed the deaf in

these drills! As a result, the New Jersey Transit

is now trying to revise their drills to make sure

deaf people (volunteers) know what is going on.

This is not a surprise. The deaf know better, than

these hearing emergency people on what is the best

way to notify them.

— China finally frees a Coda

This past June, Guthrie McLean, a Coda, was visiting

his deaf mother, Jennifer McLean, who was a teacher

in China. The mother got into a fare argument with a

taxi driver and he roughed her up. The son rushed into

mother’s defense and injured him. The police authorities

in Zhengzhou arrested him and had him detained since then.

It took tense back and forth diplomatic negotiations

between the American embassy and the Chinese authorities

before he was just finally released and allowed

to go home.

