2019/11/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 19, 2019

— kicking a deaf person out of a store

There was a story about a deaf woman being

kicked out of a store; they said she was

being a troublemaker. She said she was

only questioning the prices of stuff she

wanted to buy. Who is telling the truth?

— 4th deaf store in world

Starbucks has opened its’ fourth deaf store in the

world. The list of these deaf stores is:

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Washington D.C.

Guangzhou, China

Penang, Malaysia

Why just one store in USA? Do not know.

— VR sign language

Is there such a thing as a VR sign language? VR

stands for Virtual Reality, not Video Relay.

Well, there is talk that deaf gamers can

communicate with hearing gamers through

Video Reality sign language. Really?

