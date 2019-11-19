2019/11/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 19, 2019
— kicking a deaf person out of a store
There was a story about a deaf woman being
kicked out of a store; they said she was
being a troublemaker. She said she was
only questioning the prices of stuff she
wanted to buy. Who is telling the truth?
— 4th deaf store in world
Starbucks has opened its’ fourth deaf store in the
world. The list of these deaf stores is:
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Washington D.C.
Guangzhou, China
Penang, Malaysia
Why just one store in USA? Do not know.
— VR sign language
Is there such a thing as a VR sign language? VR
stands for Virtual Reality, not Video Relay.
Well, there is talk that deaf gamers can
communicate with hearing gamers through
Video Reality sign language. Really?
