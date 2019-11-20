2019/11/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 20, 2019

— gene-editing groups need to reach agreement

How worried is the health and science groups

are about deaf-gene editing? The World Health Organization

and the Science Academy groups need to get together

to establish principles and guidelines regarding

editing of genes. And, yet, this won’t stop

dishonest scientists from doing unathorized

work on gene editing. This was a newspaper

story today.

— being a deaf coffee barista is not easy

In a newspaper interview a deaf barista said he

handles about 100 coffee orders per day –

each order with these different combinations.

Some are simple; some are complicated. In

due time he has developed his own tricks to

know which customers want which coffee

combination. With difficult customers that

demand difficult coffee combinations he would

just grab a nearby hearing barista to help.

He said he loves his job despite occasional

difficulties.

— problems with text to 911

The Beltrami County (Minnesota) emergency management

services reviewed its Text-to-911 service and said

that while it has been a success, there are still

problems. Three examples are:

additional time with text as opposed to voice

cannot ask multiple questions; must ask one question at a time

dispatchers cannot hear the background (gun shots, screaming voices, etc)

