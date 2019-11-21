2019/11/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 21, 2019

— deaf person appointed to president’s advisory council

Angkie Yudistia, who is deaf, was appointed to the

president’s advisory council, to give advice on

the needs of the deaf. No, not the White House

but the president’s council in Indonesia.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was the one that

appointed the deaf leader.

— The Silent Network now available via fast internet connection

The widely praised Silent Network has made all of its

programs available through fast internet connection.

This announcement was made recently and those that

want to watch Silent Network programs would need to

— ASL deaf actor plays two hearing roles in one play

“To Kill A Mockingbird” is one of the world’s most

famous stories, shown both in theatrical plays and

in a movie. Russell Harvard, who is deaf and uses

ASL, won two coveted roles in this Broadway

play revival, as Boo Radley and as Link Deas.

He is hoping it is the springboard to bigger

acting roles.

