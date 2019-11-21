2019/11/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 21, 2019
— deaf person appointed to president’s advisory council
Angkie Yudistia, who is deaf, was appointed to the
president’s advisory council, to give advice on
the needs of the deaf. No, not the White House
but the president’s council in Indonesia.
President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was the one that
appointed the deaf leader.
— The Silent Network now available via fast internet connection
The widely praised Silent Network has made all of its
programs available through fast internet connection.
This announcement was made recently and those that
want to watch Silent Network programs would need to
want to watch Silent Network programs would need to
the Silent Network banner ad on the right side.
— ASL deaf actor plays two hearing roles in one play
“To Kill A Mockingbird” is one of the world’s most
famous stories, shown both in theatrical plays and
in a movie. Russell Harvard, who is deaf and uses
ASL, won two coveted roles in this Broadway
play revival, as Boo Radley and as Link Deas.
He is hoping it is the springboard to bigger
acting roles.
