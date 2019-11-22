2019/11/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 22, 2019

— attorneys more interested in money than ADA issues

There have been many ADA-related lawsuits against local

governments in Florida. Much responsible for these

lawsuits were not deaf people but hearing attorneys,

anxious to make big money by forcing local governments

to pay up quickly just to avoid costly lawsuits.

An advocate said the right way is for deaf people

to tell the local governments what they need

(captions, interpreters, etc). That would be

preferable as opposed to attorneys getting rich

from these local governments.

— Super Bowl advertisers hopefully will caption all ads

Who will be in the Super Bowl? Whoa, too early as playoffs

have not yet started – but among the Super Bowl advertisers

they are ready to pay for these expensive ads – as much

as 5 million for these short, 30-second ads. And some of

them will tell us that cost of captioning their 30-second

ads is too expensive for them! How expensive is captioning

their ads? Just few hundred bucks. There has never been a

perfect 100 percent score of all ads being captioned.

— El Tonto, most terrible deaf movie or not

Deaf people that follow movies are upset about

Charlie Day, not deaf, that plans to produce

the “El Tonto” movie. It is about a “stupid”

deaf man. Charlie, in response to public anger,

said it is not about the deaf but about comedy.

He said it was his 6-year dream to produce that

movie – but why have hearing people laugh at

that stupid deaf person?

