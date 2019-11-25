2019/11/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 25, 2019
— a question for business owners
There is a question for business owners. Are
they aware of Web Content Accessibility Guidelines,
meaning WCAG 2.1 AA, which is the worldwide
accessibility standards? If they are not aware
of it, they may likely be sued for not complying
with ADA standards!
— the life of a faker
A deaf person that pretends to be hearing
is a faker – meaning bluffing, pretending,
hiding, hanging head down, giving wrong
impressions, giving wrong responses to
wrong questions, smiling at hearing jokes
that could not be understood, and saying
“pardon” too often. It is sad.
— a proposed Special Day
A bill in Ohio is being proposed to honor Dummy Hoy
with May 23rd as the William Hoy Day. It should pass
since both political parties are in favor of it.
