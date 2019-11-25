2019/11/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 25, 2019

— a question for business owners

There is a question for business owners. Are

they aware of Web Content Accessibility Guidelines,

meaning WCAG 2.1 AA, which is the worldwide

accessibility standards? If they are not aware

of it, they may likely be sued for not complying

with ADA standards!

— the life of a faker

A deaf person that pretends to be hearing

is a faker – meaning bluffing, pretending,

hiding, hanging head down, giving wrong

impressions, giving wrong responses to

wrong questions, smiling at hearing jokes

that could not be understood, and saying

“pardon” too often. It is sad.

— a proposed Special Day

A bill in Ohio is being proposed to honor Dummy Hoy

with May 23rd as the William Hoy Day. It should pass

since both political parties are in favor of it.

