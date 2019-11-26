2019/11/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 26, 2019

— volunteer deaf accessibility consultants

The Superior Alliance for Independent Living, a

non-profit agency in Marquette, Michigan, is

looking for deaf volunteers to visit business

places and public facilities to look for

inaccessibility issues that hearing people

are not aware of! A perfect example would be

a deaf-unfriendly fast food place with no

menus for the deaf to point out to. A simple

issue that many restaurant owners are

never aware of.

— deaf truckers unite

Do deaf truckers stay in touch with each other

while on road? They use the CDLLife App for

that networking purposes and making contacts.

— oral deaf voters rule is now removed

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a bill

into a new law that removes requirements for

voters to voice out their name and address

in order to vote. That means ASL, non-speaking

voters can have someone else voice it out

for them. This bill was spurred by a non-voice

deaf voter feeling humiliated when asked to

voice out and as a result, walked out, not

voting at all!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/24/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/