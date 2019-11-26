2019/11/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 26, 2019
— volunteer deaf accessibility consultants
The Superior Alliance for Independent Living, a
non-profit agency in Marquette, Michigan, is
looking for deaf volunteers to visit business
places and public facilities to look for
inaccessibility issues that hearing people
are not aware of! A perfect example would be
a deaf-unfriendly fast food place with no
menus for the deaf to point out to. A simple
issue that many restaurant owners are
never aware of.
— deaf truckers unite
Do deaf truckers stay in touch with each other
while on road? They use the CDLLife App for
that networking purposes and making contacts.
— oral deaf voters rule is now removed
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a bill
into a new law that removes requirements for
voters to voice out their name and address
in order to vote. That means ASL, non-speaking
voters can have someone else voice it out
for them. This bill was spurred by a non-voice
deaf voter feeling humiliated when asked to
voice out and as a result, walked out, not
voting at all!
