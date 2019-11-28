2019/11/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 28, 2019

— difficult to be deaf at a hearing college

There was a newspaper story today about being

deaf at a hearing college. Part of the

story says that many students and staff are not

familiar with sign language, deaf culture, and

deafness in general, creating an isolating

environment. The story also says that deaf

students are scattered across the campus

making encounters with each other rare.

— a shocking comment by an architectural firm

A new library, costing $41.5 million dollars,

just opened up in New York City. It lacks access

to the deaf and the disabled. As a result, this

library has been slapped with a lawsuit over these

ADA violations. What made the whole thing so

shocking is the comment by the architectural

firm:

there was no priority given to people with disabilities

and that we had not thought about it

— another comment by a former deaf attorney

In another newspaper story today, a former attorney,

who is deaf, said:

There isn’t much demand for lawyers that can’t communicate,

no matter how competent they might be

That person left the legal profession and went to

another profession where his deafness is not a barrier

