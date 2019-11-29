2019/11/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 29, 2019
— mostly vocal but mostly weak
An advocate said that comparing the deaf with other
disabled groups, the deaf is the most vocal in
fighting for their rights and needs. The irony –
when disabled groups get together to fight for
combined their needs, these groups would ignore
the deaf needs!
— sign language knowledge not required
According to Department of Transportation
regulations with the airlines, staff knowledge
of sign language is not required. Surprising?
Yes. Disappointing? Yes.
— fears during medical appointments
A newspaper story said many deaf people have
these three interpreting fears during medical
appointments – that interpreter does not
show up; not understanding what the doctor
tells the interpreter; not understanding
the prescription, again with interpreter
being around. These fears are valid.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
11/24/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/