2019/11/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 29, 2019

— mostly vocal but mostly weak

An advocate said that comparing the deaf with other

disabled groups, the deaf is the most vocal in

fighting for their rights and needs. The irony –

when disabled groups get together to fight for

combined their needs, these groups would ignore

the deaf needs!

— sign language knowledge not required

According to Department of Transportation

regulations with the airlines, staff knowledge

of sign language is not required. Surprising?

Yes. Disappointing? Yes.

— fears during medical appointments

A newspaper story said many deaf people have

these three interpreting fears during medical

appointments – that interpreter does not

show up; not understanding what the doctor

tells the interpreter; not understanding

the prescription, again with interpreter

being around. These fears are valid.

