2019/12/02

— ASL-fluent nurses told not to interpret

At the San Francisco General Hospital, nurses

who are fluent in ASL are told not to serve

as interpreters. Nothing to do with them not

being RID-certified, but because of union

rules regarding no extra pay for bilingual

services!

— clueless business places

There are always some business places that think

the ADA regulations do not apply to them. And they

learn, too late, that it very much does.

— becoming a manbat

Batman’s best friend is Dr. Kirk Langstrom,

a deaf zoologist, who wanted to have super-hearing

senses. He injected himself with a serum. It

was a mistake because he became a manbat (half-man,

half-bat), becoming a crazy creature. It is part of

DC Universe’ new comic book series.

