2019/12/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 2, 2019
— ASL-fluent nurses told not to interpret
At the San Francisco General Hospital, nurses
who are fluent in ASL are told not to serve
as interpreters. Nothing to do with them not
being RID-certified, but because of union
rules regarding no extra pay for bilingual
services!
— clueless business places
There are always some business places that think
the ADA regulations do not apply to them. And they
learn, too late, that it very much does.
— becoming a manbat
Batman’s best friend is Dr. Kirk Langstrom,
a deaf zoologist, who wanted to have super-hearing
senses. He injected himself with a serum. It
was a mistake because he became a manbat (half-man,
half-bat), becoming a crazy creature. It is part of
DC Universe’ new comic book series.
