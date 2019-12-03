2019/12/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 3, 2019

— Denver Broncos rejects the Deaf Voice

The Denver Broncos has established the

Disabled Access Advisory Committee to

advise the team on the needs of disabled

(and deaf) fans. This committee includes

City and County of Denver Commission for

People with Disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans

of America, Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition,

National Spinal Cord Injury Association,

and Craig Rehabilitation Hospital. Where

is the Deaf Voice on the committee? None!

Zero! Sad irony since Broncos hired a

full time interpreter to accompany

Kenny Walker when he played for them

for two seasons way back in the early

1990’s.

— deaf people creating their own sign languages

How did the deaf create their own sign language?

Linguists thought that when two deaf people, both not

knowing each other, would create a common language

with signs and gestures that both would understand.

Multiply that by groups of deaf people meeting

each other for the first time everywhere in the

world and we see these multiple, and different,

sign languages.

— serious VRI issues at a major DC hospital

George Washington University Hospital is a huge

and sprawling complex of buildings scattered

across the city. The hospital replaced live

interpreters with VRI. DeafDigest editor had

an appointment today with a doctor at that hospital.

The staff had a hard time locating the VRI

iPad that was needed, but finally found it.

The iPad was low on power and the staff could

not locate a charger. They found a charger but

it was the wrong one. Eventually the VRI iPad

went dead. The rattled doctor then cut short

the appointment. The interpreter, which was

great, was located in Houston, Texas and it

took quite a moment to understand these

sign language differences. Bottom line – does

DeafDigest editor like the VRI experience?

No. A live interpreter is always preferable.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/01/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/