2019/12/04

— the deaf and the Comcast

There was a story that Comcast will use interpreters

to communicate with the deaf. Just hope it all

works out. Several times in the past years,

DeafDigest editor used video relay to communicate

with Comcast to fix problems with TV and with

the internet. To make long stories short, these

were big time ordeals that no one could endure.

If there is a future issue with Comcast, DeafDigest

editor will just walk over to the Comcast store and

write notes with the customer service rep!

— making it on the Forbes’ Under 30 list

Soleil Wheeler, who is deaf, and is well known

in the hearing world-wide gaming community as

Ewok, has made it on the prestigious Forbes’

Under 30 gaming list.

— New York Times Magazine’s important person

Matt Willey is probably the most important person

that works for the New York Times Magazine. It is

a thick magazine pull out that comes with

New York Times every Sunday. He is deaf, and

is the magazine’s Art Director. He does not use

ASL and functions as a hearing person.

