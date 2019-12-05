2019/12/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 5, 2019

— crisis in education of the deaf in South Dakota

Splashed across many newspapers is the bad shape

education of the deaf is in South Dakota. This

is sad; the state closed up the main campus of

South Dakota School for the Deaf, instead,

farming it out to respective school districts.

Former governor Dennis Daugaard is a Coda;

was it in his past agenda to preserve the

campus of the deaf school? Apparently not.

Additionally, Communication Service for

the Deaf, the nation’s most visible agency

serving the deaf, moved to Austin from

past location in Sioux Falls. Could CSD

have saved the school, inasmuch as it was

located on the campus? Probably not, but

yet, it hurts.

— some customer service people freak out on relay calls

A comment caught DeafDigest editor’s attention – that

some customer service people either are not used or

do not know how to deal with VRS calls, thinking it

may be a scam or a fraud, and as a consequence,

hang up on these calls. Does not matter if

the VRS staff explain what these relay calls

are all about, they still get hung up on!

— Hope Valuable 500 is helping the deaf

There is a group – called Valuable 500. The

mission is to educate Fortune 500 corporations

to be sensitive to the needs of the deaf and

disabled. The Valuable 500 web site lists

such conglomerates as Barclays, Microsoft

and KPMG as their clients. Just hope that

these corporations will accommodate the

deaf much more than just captions and interpreters

(meaning employment and attitude adjustments).

