2019/12/06

December 6, 2019

— upon learning child is deaf

What do some hearing parents do upon learning

that their child is deaf? They may learn ASL,

may learn about deaf schools, may learn about

counselors that work with deaf children,

may learn about these teachers of the deaf,

network with other parents of deaf children,

and so on.

— waiting months in advance for a great interpreter

It is hard to believe. If a deaf person wants the

best interpreter, he has to make reservations

and wait several months in advance. This is not a joke!

— rare deaf person in construction trades

There are not too many deaf people in the

construction trades field. Discrimination

or disinterest by the deaf? Do not know,

but there was a newspaper story today about

a construction company in Vermont having

a deaf employee and the management

enrolling him in classes and workshops to

teach him more skills in this field.

