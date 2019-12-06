2019/12/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 6, 2019
— upon learning child is deaf
What do some hearing parents do upon learning
that their child is deaf? They may learn ASL,
may learn about deaf schools, may learn about
counselors that work with deaf children,
may learn about these teachers of the deaf,
network with other parents of deaf children,
and so on.
— waiting months in advance for a great interpreter
It is hard to believe. If a deaf person wants the
best interpreter, he has to make reservations
and wait several months in advance. This is not a joke!
— rare deaf person in construction trades
There are not too many deaf people in the
construction trades field. Discrimination
or disinterest by the deaf? Do not know,
but there was a newspaper story today about
a construction company in Vermont having
a deaf employee and the management
enrolling him in classes and workshops to
teach him more skills in this field.
