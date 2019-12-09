2019/12/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 9, 2019

— early-born hearing screening test is not always perfect

There was an article in the web site hosted by the

Infectious Diseases in Children. It said that failed

screens do not always show that the baby is deaf,

and even worse, babies that “pass” these tests

may still have hearing loss. The grandchild of

DeafDigest editor went through two or three

hearing tests just to make sure he is hearing!

— hearing actor listening to the deaf

Ryan Reynolds, not deaf, is an actor/model.

He was in a Peloton video that went viral.

A deaf woman was disappointed that the video

had no captions. Using the social media

she made contact with him – telling him that

his videos must be captioned. Just almost

immediately, it was captioned. Just like

that. Just that easy. Many hearing actors

do not, however, listen to the deaf! But

Reynolds did.

— a video showing a bullied deaf student

A group of high school students bullied a deaf student.

What they did not know was that the video went viral.

The school district, which does not tolerate bullying

is looking into this issue in order to decide on

the punishment of these hearing students.

