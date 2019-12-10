2019/12/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 10, 2019

— video on interpreter program student not captioned

DeafDigest editor was watching a Lifetime cable TV

movie last night. During the commercial, there was a video

about an interpreting program student explaining her goals

and ambitions. That short commercial was not captioned!

A cruel irony? Yes. The hashmark on that commercial was

# see hear. The Lifetime movies, however, are always

captioned.

— just ask the deaf

An advocate said:

How to make museums more accessible for disabled people? Ask them!

That advocate is correct. Hearing people should never decide

what is best for the deaf without asking the deaf first. For

some reason, they just don’t ask the deaf!

— deaf characters in The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead came up with its midseason

final episode. Involved were Connie and Kelly,

both deaf (but functioning as hearing) facing

problems and issues during the episode.

Will have to wait until February 2020 to see

what happens!

