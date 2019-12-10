2019/12/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 10, 2019
— video on interpreter program student not captioned
DeafDigest editor was watching a Lifetime cable TV
movie last night. During the commercial, there was a video
about an interpreting program student explaining her goals
and ambitions. That short commercial was not captioned!
A cruel irony? Yes. The hashmark on that commercial was
# see hear. The Lifetime movies, however, are always
captioned.
— just ask the deaf
An advocate said:
How to make museums more accessible for disabled people? Ask them!
That advocate is correct. Hearing people should never decide
what is best for the deaf without asking the deaf first. For
some reason, they just don’t ask the deaf!
— deaf characters in The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead came up with its midseason
final episode. Involved were Connie and Kelly,
both deaf (but functioning as hearing) facing
problems and issues during the episode.
Will have to wait until February 2020 to see
what happens!
