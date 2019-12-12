2019/12/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 12, 2019

— See (Apple web TV series), including or not including the deaf

See is a Sci-Fi web TV series produced by Apple and shown

on Apple TV+. Apple said diversity is shown on that TV

series, but seems not too many deaf people are in it, except

for those in the background non-speaking, non-important roles.

Why not use the deaf in primary roles?

— Tacoma 100 percent captions

Tacoma, a major city in Washington, now requires

captions on TV sets shown in bars, restaurants and

other public facilities. Those that refuse to turn

on captions will be fined by the city. The city

council agreed on these rules just recently.

Next big city – which?

— many restaurants breaking or not breaking ADA rules

Many restaurants make their web sites deaf-friendly,

and therefore not breaking ADA rules? Yes, but in other

ways, waiters at these restaurants do not explain what

today’s specials are, not explaining which dishes are

spicy or not spicy, not asking if meat are to be rare

or medium or well done not even worse, not telling the

deaf that the dish they want are not available!

