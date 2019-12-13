2019/12/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 13, 2019
— 250-year old rock star
Beethoven is now being celebrated in Germany,
saying he is a 250-year old rock star. Beethoven
created the world’s best music – after he became
deaf.
— bragging as the only video-friendly for deaf
KUDO is a New York start-up high tech company.
It distributed a press release, saying it is the “only”
video conferencing platform for the deaf. Only?
Just almost every week, there is always a press release
about high tech companies being deaf-friendly.
What is going on?
— greaf deaf actor many don’t know about
Who is Troy Kotsur? He is deaf and is an actor.
Not too much known about him – but he has acting
credits with The Number 23, Criminal Minds,
CSI: NY, Scrubs and now this – as the sign language
actor in the Mandalorian “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger”.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
12/08/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/