2019/12/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 13, 2019

— 250-year old rock star

Beethoven is now being celebrated in Germany,

saying he is a 250-year old rock star. Beethoven

created the world’s best music – after he became

deaf.

— bragging as the only video-friendly for deaf

KUDO is a New York start-up high tech company.

It distributed a press release, saying it is the “only”

video conferencing platform for the deaf. Only?

Just almost every week, there is always a press release

about high tech companies being deaf-friendly.

What is going on?

— greaf deaf actor many don’t know about

Who is Troy Kotsur? He is deaf and is an actor.

Not too much known about him – but he has acting

credits with The Number 23, Criminal Minds,

CSI: NY, Scrubs and now this – as the sign language

actor in the Mandalorian “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger”.

