2019/12/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 16, 2019

— deaf-owned business hopes to expand

DeafDigest has mentioned a couple of times about

Gosia’s Pierogies (Latrobe, PA) which is deaf

owned and probably the best in the Pittsburgh

area. This business is hoping to expand, hire

more deaf employees – yes, always red tape

(permits, approvals, council votes, etc).

The husband-wife team of Terry and Jan

Smith-Rawecki, both own the business.

— list of deaf truckers is growing

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

said there are over 450 deaf individuals that

are allowed to drive trucks on interstate routes.

Just hope this number grows, because many

hearing truckers are losing their jobs, thanks

to bad economy.

— a crook has helped deaf big in California

Terry Goggin, not deaf, is a crook. He formerly

served in the California legislature. His big

contribution to the deaf? He wrote the bill

on free TTY’s and sneaked it into an unrelated

bill at the very last minute just as when

legislative body was hurrying things through

before it closed for the year. The bill passed,

much to puzzlement of these legislators. That

took place in the early 1980’s. He just

pleaded guilty to charges that he defrauded

investors that invested in his coffee cafe

chain. These investors never got their

money back. Was he a Robin Hood? Just dunno.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/15/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/