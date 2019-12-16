2019/12/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 16, 2019
— deaf-owned business hopes to expand
DeafDigest has mentioned a couple of times about
Gosia’s Pierogies (Latrobe, PA) which is deaf
owned and probably the best in the Pittsburgh
area. This business is hoping to expand, hire
more deaf employees – yes, always red tape
(permits, approvals, council votes, etc).
The husband-wife team of Terry and Jan
Smith-Rawecki, both own the business.
— list of deaf truckers is growing
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
said there are over 450 deaf individuals that
are allowed to drive trucks on interstate routes.
Just hope this number grows, because many
hearing truckers are losing their jobs, thanks
to bad economy.
— a crook has helped deaf big in California
Terry Goggin, not deaf, is a crook. He formerly
served in the California legislature. His big
contribution to the deaf? He wrote the bill
on free TTY’s and sneaked it into an unrelated
bill at the very last minute just as when
legislative body was hurrying things through
before it closed for the year. The bill passed,
much to puzzlement of these legislators. That
took place in the early 1980’s. He just
pleaded guilty to charges that he defrauded
investors that invested in his coffee cafe
chain. These investors never got their
money back. Was he a Robin Hood? Just dunno.
