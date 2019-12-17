2019/12/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 17, 2019

— trying to explain live interpreter

What is a live interpreter? An interpreter said a live

interpreter means interpreting in person and also on relay

(both VRI and VRS). If an interpreter is not live, then VRI

and VRS would have no interpreters in front of the camera!

— not good news for agency helping the deaf

The Minnesota Chemical Dependency Program for Deaf and

Hard of Hearing Individuals is slated to close for good

this coming February. It had been in existence for 30

years. Same old reason – lack of funding.

— adult deaf person not allowed to buy beer

A supermarket cashier refused to allow an adult

deaf person to buy beer! It took place at Loblaws,

a supermarket chain in Canada. Hard to believe?

Yes!

