2019/12/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 17, 2019
— trying to explain live interpreter
What is a live interpreter? An interpreter said a live
interpreter means interpreting in person and also on relay
(both VRI and VRS). If an interpreter is not live, then VRI
and VRS would have no interpreters in front of the camera!
— not good news for agency helping the deaf
The Minnesota Chemical Dependency Program for Deaf and
Hard of Hearing Individuals is slated to close for good
this coming February. It had been in existence for 30
years. Same old reason – lack of funding.
— adult deaf person not allowed to buy beer
A supermarket cashier refused to allow an adult
deaf person to buy beer! It took place at Loblaws,
a supermarket chain in Canada. Hard to believe?
Yes!
