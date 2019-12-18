2019/12/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 18, 2019

— deaf waitress, that functions as hearing, not tipped well

A deaf woman, that functions as a hearing person, said she

was given low tips by patrons. She couldn’t get by with

tips only and for that reason, she never worked again

as a waitress. She has continued working in restaurants,

but not as waitress!

— two reasons deaf people hate captioning devices

Here are two reasons why many deaf people hate

captioning devices.

Reason 1 – if one eats and chews on food while

watching captions, the captioning glasses may

bounce up and down, making watching of captions

more difficult

Reason 2 – batteries die too often!

All the more reason for open captions.

— restaurant agrees to post accessible signs

The Market Place Kitchen & Bar is a fancy

restaurant in Newtown, CT. As a result of

ADA-lawsuit, the restaurant agreed to post

“accessible signage.” DeafDigest is not

sure exactly what this means – electronic

displays (that restaurants normally do not

have) or menus on the walls that the deaf

person could point or what? Do deaf people

need accessible signage if they could just

point to items on the menu?

