2019/12/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 19, 2019
— official ASL interpreter
A newspaper ran a story about one state’s
official ASL interpreter. Official State
Interpreter? Not sure why that story is
being titled that way. Is it saying that
all other interpreters in that state are
“unofficial” regardless of their own
RID certificates?
— a new deaf movie is already too scary
Do Scary Deaf Movies scare us? Well, A Quiet Place Part 2,
supposed to feature in March 2020, is said to be
too scary. It again involves a deaf actress
Millicent Simmonds. We shall wait and see how
scary it really is!
— telecommuting or coming to work every day
For a deaf employee, which is better – telecommuting
or coming to work every day? If a deaf person comes
to work he may have to deal with meetings, telephone
calls, supervisor instructions, etc. Disadvantage with
telecommuting? No human contact! We all love
human contact.
