2019/12/19

— official ASL interpreter

A newspaper ran a story about one state’s

official ASL interpreter. Official State

Interpreter? Not sure why that story is

being titled that way. Is it saying that

all other interpreters in that state are

“unofficial” regardless of their own

RID certificates?

— a new deaf movie is already too scary

Do Scary Deaf Movies scare us? Well, A Quiet Place Part 2,

supposed to feature in March 2020, is said to be

too scary. It again involves a deaf actress

Millicent Simmonds. We shall wait and see how

scary it really is!

— telecommuting or coming to work every day

For a deaf employee, which is better – telecommuting

or coming to work every day? If a deaf person comes

to work he may have to deal with meetings, telephone

calls, supervisor instructions, etc. Disadvantage with

telecommuting? No human contact! We all love

human contact.

