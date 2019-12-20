2019/12/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 20, 2019
— comment by deaf worker in construction trades
A deaf worker in construction trades made this
comment:
On the job, I cannot hear people’s voices even
when they shout, cannot hear alarms, cannot
hear sirens and cannot hear incoming traffic.
This is the reason why his employer has outfitted
him with a special flashing alarm system that
alerts him to such noises.
— horror movies; times have changed
Many people love to watch horror movies.
Times have changed with these movies.
In the past years deaf characters
and disabled actors were cast as
“evil” people. Not any more these
days!
— a soccer federation punishes a deaf fan
İlhan Biçer, who is deaf, roots for the
Demir Grup Sivasspor professional soccer
team in Turkey. The Turkish Football Federation
banned him from attending one game. What did
he do (or didn’t do)? The federation said he
was with a group of hearing fans that shouted
insults at the opposing team. He said that just
because he sat with them does not mean he
vocally insulted the other team. He was also
banned three years ago for the same thing, but
the federation forgave him because of his deafness.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
12/15/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/