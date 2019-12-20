2019/12/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 20, 2019

— comment by deaf worker in construction trades

A deaf worker in construction trades made this

comment:

On the job, I cannot hear people’s voices even

when they shout, cannot hear alarms, cannot

hear sirens and cannot hear incoming traffic.

This is the reason why his employer has outfitted

him with a special flashing alarm system that

alerts him to such noises.

— horror movies; times have changed

Many people love to watch horror movies.

Times have changed with these movies.

In the past years deaf characters

and disabled actors were cast as

“evil” people. Not any more these

days!

— a soccer federation punishes a deaf fan

İlhan Biçer, who is deaf, roots for the

Demir Grup Sivasspor professional soccer

team in Turkey. The Turkish Football Federation

banned him from attending one game. What did

he do (or didn’t do)? The federation said he

was with a group of hearing fans that shouted

insults at the opposing team. He said that just

because he sat with them does not mean he

vocally insulted the other team. He was also

banned three years ago for the same thing, but

the federation forgave him because of his deafness.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/15/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/