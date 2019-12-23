2019/12/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 23, 2019

— most important job in a hospital

Hospitals carry many different supplies (medical and general)

plus all these medicines. A purchasing agent, employed by a

hospital has this responsibilty for making sure these

supplies are ordered and arrive on time. This means

constant contact with so many different medical and non-medical

vendors. A deaf man, known only by his first name Bubba, was

employed for 30 years as the hospital’s purchasing agent

in New Orleans.

— best bartender in Australia

The best bartender in Australia, at least in the

Gold Coast region, is a deaf man. His name is

not known but he was written up in a newspaper

story as an award-winning bartender. In an

interview he said he struggled with his deafness

all his life. This is remarkable because in a

crowded bars, thirsty drinkers lack patience

waiting for the drinks they ordered!

— people staring at upside down telephone

A deaf woman is able to use the voice telephone

(with help of an amplifier). Her hearing aid

microphone was hidden inside her shirt and

she had to turn the telephone upside down

to face the microphone. Hearing people

passing by her would stare at her, not

knowing what it was all about. She would

give a demo, with a smile, on how it works.

