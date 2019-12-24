2019/12/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 24, 2019

— an interpreting role that should never have happened

A four year old Coda volunteered to interpret a movie

program for his deaf parents. A video was taken

and it went viral and many people said it is so

cute! Why wasn’t the movie captioned? It took

place in Great Britain where laws on required

captions are weak.

— a puzzle-adventure game involving the deaf and the blind

Weakless is a puzzle-adventure game with crazy-looking

backgrounds, that involve the deaf and the blind.

The deaf sees the world with all these colors.

The blind hears sounds – and these two characters

switch roles! It has been widely praised by these

gamers.

— ASL signs that emergency responders learn

Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf is

conducting a sign language class for emergency

responders. They are taught 30 different signs/

gestures that they could use in emergency

situations – only if interpeters are not around.

Just hope they will quickly remember these signs

if not using these for years and years until

they encounter their first deaf person

during an emergency!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/22/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/