2019/12/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 24, 2019
— an interpreting role that should never have happened
A four year old Coda volunteered to interpret a movie
program for his deaf parents. A video was taken
and it went viral and many people said it is so
cute! Why wasn’t the movie captioned? It took
place in Great Britain where laws on required
captions are weak.
— a puzzle-adventure game involving the deaf and the blind
Weakless is a puzzle-adventure game with crazy-looking
backgrounds, that involve the deaf and the blind.
The deaf sees the world with all these colors.
The blind hears sounds – and these two characters
switch roles! It has been widely praised by these
gamers.
— ASL signs that emergency responders learn
Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf is
conducting a sign language class for emergency
responders. They are taught 30 different signs/
gestures that they could use in emergency
situations – only if interpeters are not around.
Just hope they will quickly remember these signs
if not using these for years and years until
they encounter their first deaf person
during an emergency!
