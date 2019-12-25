2019/12/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 25, 2019

— deaf patrons and deaf TV commercials

A deaf patron was filmed in a TV commercial

involving the Chick-fil-A restaurant in

Topeka, Kansas. The deaf person used ASL

to communicate his order, and the Chick-fil-A

wanted to make a commercial out of it. This

is interesting because there have been many

hearing clerks, knowing ASL that do communicate

with deaf customers – but no commercials came

out of it – just ordinary business transactions

between customers and clerks. Why just

Chick-fil-A and not others?

— arguing in front of the Supreme Court

Michael A. Chatoff was the first deaf attorney

to argue a case in front of the Supreme Court.

It took place in 1982, during the famed Rowley

Case. Thirty-seven years later a group of

deaf attorneys were sworn during the U.S.

Supreme Court Bar Association event, making

them eligible to argue future cases at the

nation’s highest court. Will they? The

Supreme Court is extremely picky on which

cases they will listen to, meaning huge

majority of cases will not be heard at all!

— Freelance interpreters in California may be nervous

California has many freelance interpreters. Again, many of

them are great interpreters – and all the more reason for

them to be nervous. It is the proposed Assembly Bill 5

which may require interpreting companies to treat

freelancers as employees, not as contractors. Many

of these interpreters want to be classified as

contractors and not as employees. Stay tuned!

