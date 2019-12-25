2019/12/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 25, 2019
— deaf patrons and deaf TV commercials
A deaf patron was filmed in a TV commercial
involving the Chick-fil-A restaurant in
Topeka, Kansas. The deaf person used ASL
to communicate his order, and the Chick-fil-A
wanted to make a commercial out of it. This
is interesting because there have been many
hearing clerks, knowing ASL that do communicate
with deaf customers – but no commercials came
out of it – just ordinary business transactions
between customers and clerks. Why just
Chick-fil-A and not others?
— arguing in front of the Supreme Court
Michael A. Chatoff was the first deaf attorney
to argue a case in front of the Supreme Court.
It took place in 1982, during the famed Rowley
Case. Thirty-seven years later a group of
deaf attorneys were sworn during the U.S.
Supreme Court Bar Association event, making
them eligible to argue future cases at the
nation’s highest court. Will they? The
Supreme Court is extremely picky on which
cases they will listen to, meaning huge
majority of cases will not be heard at all!
— Freelance interpreters in California may be nervous
California has many freelance interpreters. Again, many of
them are great interpreters – and all the more reason for
them to be nervous. It is the proposed Assembly Bill 5
which may require interpreting companies to treat
freelancers as employees, not as contractors. Many
of these interpreters want to be classified as
contractors and not as employees. Stay tuned!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
12/22/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/