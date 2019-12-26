2019/12/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 26, 2019

— changing town name from Franklin to Whoville

Franklin, NC is a town of 3,800 people. For the holidays

the town name was changed to Whoville. The suggestion

for the temorary name change came from a young student.

He is deaf, and his love for Christmas was the reason

for the name change!

— The Deaf Economic Power

A newspaper headline said:

Americans with disabilities have $200 billion in

spending power

What this means is that deaf people, as a bloc, is

very much part of the economic spending power.

This being said, businesses that discriminate

against the deaf hurts them in the wallet!

— deafness and 20 other disabled groups

A government group in Asia identified 21 separate,

and different disabled groups. One of these is

deafness. What this means is that there are more

people with other disabilities than deafness.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/22/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/