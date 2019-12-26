2019/12/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 26, 2019
— changing town name from Franklin to Whoville
Franklin, NC is a town of 3,800 people. For the holidays
the town name was changed to Whoville. The suggestion
for the temorary name change came from a young student.
He is deaf, and his love for Christmas was the reason
for the name change!
— The Deaf Economic Power
A newspaper headline said:
Americans with disabilities have $200 billion in
spending power
What this means is that deaf people, as a bloc, is
very much part of the economic spending power.
This being said, businesses that discriminate
against the deaf hurts them in the wallet!
— deafness and 20 other disabled groups
A government group in Asia identified 21 separate,
and different disabled groups. One of these is
deafness. What this means is that there are more
people with other disabilities than deafness.
