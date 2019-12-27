2019/12/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 27, 2019
— front page story: an angry Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin is not a diva, or a “problem”
actress but when she gets upset, it is for
a good reason. Her most recent anger hit
the front page news of newspapers. She
boarded a Delta flight – and yes, as
you guessed it, no closed captions on
inflight movie programs!
— rookie police officer; #1 language is ASL
Angel Familia, a Coda, is a rookie police officer
with the New York Police Department. His bio
says that his #1 langauge is ASL and his #2
language is English. If he is the police force’s
#1 person to communicate with the deaf then hope
it all works out as New York is a huge city and
it is not easy to get around in a matter of
minutes (heavy traffic jams) if he is
needed.
— Little Rock bus refuses to stop for deaf passenger
Charles Askew, who is deaf, is a resident in Little
Rock, Arkansas. He does not drive and depends on the
public bus to get around. Something has happened
between him and the Rock Region Metro bus company.
As a result the bus drivers would not either pick
him up or drop him off at his destination. He has
filed a law suit based on First Amendment retaliation
claims.
