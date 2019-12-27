2019/12/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 27, 2019

— front page story: an angry Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin is not a diva, or a “problem”

actress but when she gets upset, it is for

a good reason. Her most recent anger hit

the front page news of newspapers. She

boarded a Delta flight – and yes, as

you guessed it, no closed captions on

inflight movie programs!

— rookie police officer; #1 language is ASL

Angel Familia, a Coda, is a rookie police officer

with the New York Police Department. His bio

says that his #1 langauge is ASL and his #2

language is English. If he is the police force’s

#1 person to communicate with the deaf then hope

it all works out as New York is a huge city and

it is not easy to get around in a matter of

minutes (heavy traffic jams) if he is

needed.

— Little Rock bus refuses to stop for deaf passenger

Charles Askew, who is deaf, is a resident in Little

Rock, Arkansas. He does not drive and depends on the

public bus to get around. Something has happened

between him and the Rock Region Metro bus company.

As a result the bus drivers would not either pick

him up or drop him off at his destination. He has

filed a law suit based on First Amendment retaliation

claims.

