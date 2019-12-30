2019/12/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 30, 2019
— hearing harassing a deaf-owned business
Instead of praising a deaf-owned business, hearing
people have been harassing The Abey Khao restaurant
in Pakistan. Just hope this never happens in USA
with all deaf-owned businesses.
— NIH says “leave genes alone”
The National Institutes of Health, in a newspaper
story, basically told geneticists to leave genes
alone, and this means altering genes, either
to prevent deafness or to create deafness!
Year 2019 – top deaf monthly news
