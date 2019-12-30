2019/12/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 30, 2019

— hearing harassing a deaf-owned business

Instead of praising a deaf-owned business, hearing

people have been harassing The Abey Khao restaurant

in Pakistan. Just hope this never happens in USA

with all deaf-owned businesses.

— NIH says “leave genes alone”

The National Institutes of Health, in a newspaper

story, basically told geneticists to leave genes

alone, and this means altering genes, either

to prevent deafness or to create deafness!

– Year 2019 – top deaf monthly news

