Deafdigest » Mid-Week

2019/12/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 30, 2019

— hearing harassing a deaf-owned business

Instead of praising a deaf-owned business, hearing
people have been harassing The Abey Khao restaurant
in Pakistan. Just hope this never happens in USA
with all deaf-owned businesses.

 

— NIH says “leave genes alone”

The National Institutes of Health, in a newspaper
story, basically told geneticists to leave genes
alone, and this means altering genes, either
to prevent deafness or to create deafness!

 

– Year 2019 – top deaf monthly news
http://deafdigest.com/2019-top-deaf-monthly-news/

 

Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/29/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

Leave a Reply