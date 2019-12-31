2019/12/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 31, 2019
— deafness is not a reason for captions and subtitles
Either captions or subtitles are an option when
one watches a video that is not shown in English.
Is it basically installed to help the deaf? No,
it basically helps everyone (both deaf and hearing)
because there are over 50 language options in
these videos. This is the reason for English
language captions and subtitles.
— a cruel federal offset
The White House has announced the biggest pay raise
for federal employees in ten years. Yet, the cruel
offset is that the White House is seriously considering
a decrease in SSDI checks for the deaf and other
disabled groups.
— deaf lost a comic book role
Maya Lopez aka Echo, a deaf female fighter, is no
more. Marvel’s New RONIN comic book series is
featuring a different female hero that is not
deaf. Why?
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
12/29/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/