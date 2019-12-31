2019/12/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 31, 2019

— deafness is not a reason for captions and subtitles

Either captions or subtitles are an option when

one watches a video that is not shown in English.

Is it basically installed to help the deaf? No,

it basically helps everyone (both deaf and hearing)

because there are over 50 language options in

these videos. This is the reason for English

language captions and subtitles.

— a cruel federal offset

The White House has announced the biggest pay raise

for federal employees in ten years. Yet, the cruel

offset is that the White House is seriously considering

a decrease in SSDI checks for the deaf and other

disabled groups.

— deaf lost a comic book role

Maya Lopez aka Echo, a deaf female fighter, is no

more. Marvel’s New RONIN comic book series is

featuring a different female hero that is not

deaf. Why?

