2019/06/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 19, 2019

— a pledge by CBS

CBS is big – CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios,

CBS All Accessstreaming service, etc. It just pledged

to cast the disabled into their programs. Just a warning –

pledge means promise, nothing else. And way back in early

1980’s, CBS refused to close-caption its TV programs,

which led to nationwide deaf-led rallies, thus

embarrassing this huge network. Yes, times have changed,

and we shall wait and see if their casting of the disabled

actors will also mean casting of deaf actors. As always,

stay tuned!

— deaf refugees without two languages

A deaf social service agency tries to help deaf refugees

that come to USA lacking knowledge of language and

knowledge of sign language. They communicate by

pointing at objects and by using gestures. This is sad.

— big issue in Texas

A big issue is going on in Texas. The Texas House

legislative body is accused of violating the

ADA by refusing to caption their hearings.

A late-deafened person may not not understand

ASL. Texas is saying that ADA regulations are

being followed by providing interpreters. But

there are many deaf people that don’t use ASL

and require captions. It is both a Catch-22 and

No-Win issues going on right now.

