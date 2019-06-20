2019/06/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 20, 2019

— true or not true that hearing people hate captions

It always has been assumed that hearing people

hate captions and would immediately turn it off

when possible. True or not true? People that work

with TV and movies were asked that question. They

would not show proof that hearing people would

turn off captions.

— a strange comment about deafness

In a newspaper interview, the person said:

I’m not deaf, but profoundly hearing-impaired

What is the difference between being deaf

and profoundly hearing-impaired?

Same thing!

– a deaf basketball hero or a deaf basketball nobody

Who is Lance Allred? Ask a diehard hearing basketball

fan, and he would shrug his shoulders as if he is a

nobody. Ask a diehard deaf basketball fan, and he

would say he is a hero to the Deaf Community. This

issue was raised in a Psychology magazine. Allred,

who is deaf, played for a very short time with the

Cleveland Cavaliers, and one of his teammates was

LeBron James. A hero or a nobody? To DeafDigest

editor, he is a hero despite his minimal NBA stats.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/16/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/