2019/06/25

— great story of Washington Post printers lacking a fact

Today’s Washington Post ran a great story about deaf

printers in the past years. This great story lacked

a great fact – that a deaf person was in the charge

of production operations. That person supervised a

shift crew of many hearing and deaf printers which

set up next days’ newspaper before it went to the

printing presses. It is believed that this deaf

person achieved the highest professional level

ever made possible at Washington Post.

— interpreter at front and at center

A complaint was posted on a web site about the

distractions an interpreter would create when

standing in front and at center of the stage.

The person doing the complaining suggested

that the interpeter be moved to the end of

the stage. Is the person correct or wrong?

That person is defintely wrong! Things can

happen in the middle of the stage that

the deaf would not see if eyes were focused

towards the end of the stage.

— volunteering to make voice telephone calls

There was an obit that praised a hearing person

for always volunteering to make voice telephone

calls for the deaf. That person volunteered years

ago when we had no relay services that served us.

We had no choice except to rely on telephone call

volunteers. That was great – except for one fact –

that the hearing volunteer could also be too

nosey and know too much about our personal lives

and personal issues!

