2019/06/25

— great story of Washington Post printers lacking a fact
Today’s Washington Post ran a great story about deaf
printers in the past years. This great story lacked
a great fact – that a deaf person was in the charge
of production operations. That person supervised a
shift crew of many hearing and deaf printers which
set up next days’ newspaper before it went to the
printing presses. It is believed that this deaf
person achieved the highest professional level
ever made possible at Washington Post.
— interpreter at front and at center
A complaint was posted on a web site about the
distractions an interpreter would create when
standing in front and at center of the stage.
The person doing the complaining suggested
that the interpeter be moved to the end of
the stage. Is the person correct or wrong?
That person is defintely wrong! Things can
happen in the middle of the stage that
the deaf would not see if eyes were focused
towards the end of the stage.
— volunteering to make voice telephone calls
There was an obit that praised a hearing person
for always volunteering to make voice telephone
calls for the deaf. That person volunteered years
ago when we had no relay services that served us.
We had no choice except to rely on telephone call
volunteers. That was great – except for one fact –
that the hearing volunteer could also be too
nosey and know too much about our personal lives
and personal issues!
