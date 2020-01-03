2020/01/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 3, 2020

— neutral people in the courtoom

There was a newspaper story about neutral people

in the courtroom. They are not part of the

court system or are connected to any of these

social service agencies. An example would be

a hearing person that knows ASL observing

sign language communications between

the interpreter(s) and the deaf plaintiffs

and deaf defendants. They observe to see if

sign language is fairly presented and not

biased or slanted either way. The judges

regard these neutral people as their friends.

— closed captioning is a goal for a small-business owner

Amanda Beals, not deaf, just opened her small storefront

clothing store in Ellsworth, Maine, selling clothing

perfect all of women’s sizes. She also wants to serve

deaf women and is planning to close caption her

clothing videos to accommodate them. This is great –

and how many small, tiny shops would do that?

Possibly almost none, but Amanda Beals is an

exception!

— interpreter serving on city council

Theresa Gadus, an interpreter, was appointed to

the Toledo City Council (Ohio). DeafDigest

has two questions for her. Will she:

interpret for the deaf while participating in

council discussions?

fight for rights and needs of the deaf – example,

Toledo city law on restaurant captions always turned

on?

Just hope she will make Deaf Community happy.

note: first question is silly; interpreters cannot

interpret while getting emotionally involved in heated

council arguments. Still, for argument’s sake, will she?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

12/29/19 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/