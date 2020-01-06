2020/01/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 6, 2020
— NASA does not know its deaf history
NASA does not know its deaf history. There were
two deaf engineers that worked for NASA in the
past years – John Wheeler and Richard Dawes.
Yet there was a newspaper headline today
that said:
NASA’s First Deaf Engineer – which profiled
a much younger deaf engineer.
This is not the first time NASA made this
“first deaf engineer” blunder. Both Dawes
and Wheeler retired after long careers
as engineers with the NASA.
— U.S. Customs and Border Protection discriminates against deaf
There was a story today of the U.S. Customs and
Border Protection ignoring the deaf that needed
medical attention in Texas. Their excuse was:
CBP holding cells were “too crowded” and it would
be “inhumane” to take them in
Is U.S. Customs and Border Protection saying
that deaf are not human beings?
— an issue with teachers misunderstanding ASL
The Psychology Today ran a story on educators
thinking ASL is the same as gang signs
and as a consequence, dismissing atheltes
from their school sports teams.
