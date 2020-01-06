2020/01/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 6, 2020

— NASA does not know its deaf history

NASA does not know its deaf history. There were

two deaf engineers that worked for NASA in the

past years – John Wheeler and Richard Dawes.

Yet there was a newspaper headline today

that said:

NASA’s First Deaf Engineer – which profiled

a much younger deaf engineer.

This is not the first time NASA made this

“first deaf engineer” blunder. Both Dawes

and Wheeler retired after long careers

as engineers with the NASA.

— U.S. Customs and Border Protection discriminates against deaf

There was a story today of the U.S. Customs and

Border Protection ignoring the deaf that needed

medical attention in Texas. Their excuse was:

CBP holding cells were “too crowded” and it would

be “inhumane” to take them in

Is U.S. Customs and Border Protection saying

that deaf are not human beings?

— an issue with teachers misunderstanding ASL

The Psychology Today ran a story on educators

thinking ASL is the same as gang signs

and as a consequence, dismissing atheltes

from their school sports teams.

