2020/01/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 7, 2020

— immediately telling flight crew of American’s deafness

A deaf American passenger told one flight attendant

of his deafness. Just almost immediately, this

attendant told all other crew members about it.

As a result, the flight was pleasant as these

attendants communicated well with the American

passenger on his needs. And the flight movies had

English subtitles. Which American airline was

it? Nope – it was Air China!

— delivering a meal to the wrong address

Muhammad Nur Syahir, who is deaf, rides his

bicycle to deliver home meals for his

customers. He received a wrong address

on his text. The customer realized her

mistake and told the deaf deliveryman

to keep the food for himself and he will

still be paid for his delivery (to the

wrong address). He wanted his customers

to be happy, regardless of the wrong

address – so ignored the customer’s request

and delivered the meal at a longer distance.

It took place in Singapore not USA.

— analyzing a deaf truck driver lawsuit

A deaf driver was not hired for a truck driving

job. He filed a job discrimination lawsuit,

with the help of Equal Employment Opportunity

Commission. There were issues:

1. the driver got OK from Federal Motor Carrier Safety

Administration

2. the driver passed his school truck driving exams

3. the driver received his commercial license

4. the driver, while in school, sent a pre-application

to the company

5. the company pre-approved it

6. the company told driver to attend orientation program

7. the driver requested interpreter

8. the company asked how could the deaf drive trucks

9. the driver explained he checks all mirrors and

uses his eyes while driving

10. the company would not hire him

11. the driver asked the company why

12. the company would not respond

13. giving up, the driver applied with another company and was hired

14. ADA says employers cannot hire drivers that are direct threats

15. this lawsuit continues – back and forth fighting with both sides

Stay tuned.

