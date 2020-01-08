2020/01/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 8, 2020

— Golden Globe winner supports captions and subtitles

Bong Joon-ho, not deaf, just won a Golden Globe for his

“Paradise” movie. Taking advantage of attention by the

audience he explained his support for captions

and subtitle, saying it is not just for the deaf –

but also for the hearing. Open subtitles, however,

is different from Open captions.

— ADA court-case loser agrees to do this, to do that

Cutter Mazda, based in Hawaii, lost ADA case because of

refusal to hire a deaf applicant. As part of the deal,

they will:

#1 – provide full ADA training to all employees

#2 – train their human resources department on how to

deal with deaf applicants

#3 – train everyone on what Deaf Culture is all about

Bottom line – will they do a good job or a bad job?

People learn and they will, eventually, forget!

— full-length deaf movie could be costly

There are many deaf film-makers; they do short films

and short indie films. They may have wished to do a

full-length deaf movie – but it is too costly.

A deaf movie production group wants to do a deaf movie;

the cost for doing so would be nearly five million

dollars.

