2020/01/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 8, 2020
— Golden Globe winner supports captions and subtitles
Bong Joon-ho, not deaf, just won a Golden Globe for his
“Paradise” movie. Taking advantage of attention by the
audience he explained his support for captions
and subtitle, saying it is not just for the deaf –
but also for the hearing. Open subtitles, however,
is different from Open captions.
— ADA court-case loser agrees to do this, to do that
Cutter Mazda, based in Hawaii, lost ADA case because of
refusal to hire a deaf applicant. As part of the deal,
they will:
#1 – provide full ADA training to all employees
#2 – train their human resources department on how to
deal with deaf applicants
#3 – train everyone on what Deaf Culture is all about
Bottom line – will they do a good job or a bad job?
People learn and they will, eventually, forget!
— full-length deaf movie could be costly
There are many deaf film-makers; they do short films
and short indie films. They may have wished to do a
full-length deaf movie – but it is too costly.
A deaf movie production group wants to do a deaf movie;
the cost for doing so would be nearly five million
dollars.
