2020/01/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 9, 2020
— a comment about closed captioning is shocking
Woody Paige, not deaf, participates in these crazy
ESPN talk shows. He is well-known for writing
crazy comments on the small blackboards that are
shown on TV. He wrote:
Pay no attention to closed captioning. Misquotes are here
DeafDigest editor is not sure if he is talking about
these captioning goofs or something else?
— the weirdest customer complaint ever
All employees deal with crazy customer demands,
requests and complaints. It comes with the job.
One clothing store employee said the craziest
complaint she had to deal with was this – a
hearing customer complained about no deaf
devices in the dressing/fitting room when she
wanted to try on new clothes!
— captioned news, good or bad
TV stations in Minneapolis said the city
meetings and events will be captioned.
Great? Well, they said the captioning
will be automated. This means city saves
money but with more errors with these
automated captions. Is that great or
not so great?
