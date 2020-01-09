2020/01/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 9, 2020

— a comment about closed captioning is shocking

Woody Paige, not deaf, participates in these crazy

ESPN talk shows. He is well-known for writing

crazy comments on the small blackboards that are

shown on TV. He wrote:

Pay no attention to closed captioning. Misquotes are here

DeafDigest editor is not sure if he is talking about

these captioning goofs or something else?

— the weirdest customer complaint ever

All employees deal with crazy customer demands,

requests and complaints. It comes with the job.

One clothing store employee said the craziest

complaint she had to deal with was this – a

hearing customer complained about no deaf

devices in the dressing/fitting room when she

wanted to try on new clothes!

— captioned news, good or bad

TV stations in Minneapolis said the city

meetings and events will be captioned.

Great? Well, they said the captioning

will be automated. This means city saves

money but with more errors with these

automated captions. Is that great or

not so great?

