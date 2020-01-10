2020/01/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 10, 2020

— ESPN continues with insults for 2nd day

Two days ago Woody Paige sort of insulted the

deaf in his talk-show. And now this – Kirk

Herbstreit posted a tweet that said:

You’re either deaf or don’t have closed caption.

Or better yet you DO HAVE closed caption and can’t read

Again, as with Paige, was Herbstreit joking

or just being serious with his ill-advised comment?

— automobiles many years ago

The automobiles, many years ago, had

bells that would inform hearing drivers

that they forgot to take their key out

when parking their cars. It helped the

hearing, but did not help the deaf –

especially these “lock outs.”

— reason some TV stations do not show interpreters

If interpreters are shown next to speakers, then

deaf people can see the signing. But if interpreters

are moved off the stage, then TV stations may not

show it – reason is that these news program directors

want to give attention to the stage speakers. This

is a disappointing reason.

