2020/01/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 10, 2020
— ESPN continues with insults for 2nd day
Two days ago Woody Paige sort of insulted the
deaf in his talk-show. And now this – Kirk
Herbstreit posted a tweet that said:
You’re either deaf or don’t have closed caption.
Or better yet you DO HAVE closed caption and can’t read
Again, as with Paige, was Herbstreit joking
or just being serious with his ill-advised comment?
— automobiles many years ago
The automobiles, many years ago, had
bells that would inform hearing drivers
that they forgot to take their key out
when parking their cars. It helped the
hearing, but did not help the deaf –
especially these “lock outs.”
— reason some TV stations do not show interpreters
If interpreters are shown next to speakers, then
deaf people can see the signing. But if interpreters
are moved off the stage, then TV stations may not
show it – reason is that these news program directors
want to give attention to the stage speakers. This
is a disappointing reason.
